Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Purchases C$179,400.00 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Director Laurent Ferreira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$89.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$88.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.38 and a 12-month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

