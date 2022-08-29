Insider Buying: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Purchases $20,200.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 370,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quotient Technology Stock Down 7.6 %

Quotient Technology stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

