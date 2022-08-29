Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,120.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,817.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

