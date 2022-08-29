Insider Buying: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Buys $56,225.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $107.92 on Monday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

