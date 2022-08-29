Insider Buying: The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Chairman Buys $131,450.00 in Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,366.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
NYSE:GRC opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $47.12.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
