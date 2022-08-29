Insider Buying: The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Chairman Buys $131,450.00 in Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman bought 5,000 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,366.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE:GRC opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 128,722 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $4,252,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 90,660 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 105.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 167,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 86,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.