Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $139,558.83 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $688.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

