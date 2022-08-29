Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $145,698.56 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalent Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $99.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Get Catalent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.