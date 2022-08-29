Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $74,233.39 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,093.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Gline sold 20,455 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $88,570.15.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Gline sold 19,855 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,170.70.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 5.5 %

ROIV opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,818,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

