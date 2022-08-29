Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Sells $631,240.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 251,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,912,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 253,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 871,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 54,157 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.