Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Sells $631,240.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sovos Brands Price Performance
SOVO stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands Company Profile
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
Featured Articles
