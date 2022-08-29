Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $534,320.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Synaptics Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $123.71 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Featured Articles
