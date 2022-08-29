Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $534,320.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $123.71 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

