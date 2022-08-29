Insider Selling: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Director Sells $582,348.96 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $582,348.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,375,479 shares in the company, valued at $224,945,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Stephen Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $896,094.08.

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00.

Shares of SST opened at $10.84 on Monday. System1, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in System1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

