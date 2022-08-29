Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $241,200.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,453,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,185,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $6.06 on Monday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

