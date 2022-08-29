Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Head-To-Head Survey

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Integer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.10% 9.50% 5.00% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Integer and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Novonix.

99.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.22 billion 1.81 $96.81 million $2.33 28.58 Novonix $3.91 million 202.58 -$13.51 million N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Summary

Integer beats Novonix on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.