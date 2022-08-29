Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 485.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

