Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

