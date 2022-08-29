iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 364.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $73,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.16 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.