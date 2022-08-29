JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.9 %

MSFT opened at $268.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

