JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 87,898 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.94% of Thor Industries worth $83,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

