JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $91,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after purchasing an additional 128,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 61,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.26 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.