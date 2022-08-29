JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $82.07 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.84% of Freshpet worth $82,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 67.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,134,000 after acquiring an additional 362,631 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Down 4.6 %

FRPT stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

