JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.01% of Acushnet worth $87,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

