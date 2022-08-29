JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.79% of Digital Turbine worth $76,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.