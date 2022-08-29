JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 390,052 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,923,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $79,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 616,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,205,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 183,721 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

