JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 48,285 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of NetEase worth $79,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.06 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

