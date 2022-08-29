KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,016 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $19,845,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.71. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

