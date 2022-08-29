Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,812,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 76,418 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,282,635. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $260.13 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

