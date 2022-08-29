Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $167.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

