Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 320,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,051,000 after purchasing an additional 224,386 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 930,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $44.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

