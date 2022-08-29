Kwikswap Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $21,269.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

