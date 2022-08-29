LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 140.0% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 138.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE LTC opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

