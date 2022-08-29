Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,883,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 110.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,461,000 after buying an additional 359,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

