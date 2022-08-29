Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marriott International worth $94,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,569,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

