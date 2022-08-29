Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 3.8 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

