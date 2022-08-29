Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,287 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 159.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031,841 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after buying an additional 634,579 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $1,962,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,876,444 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

