Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 27,466 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.40% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of LYEL opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.