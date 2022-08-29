Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 34,855 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,318,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,999.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,292 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

