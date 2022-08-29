Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after buying an additional 181,909 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 55,446 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 67,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $63.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.