Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.