Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$673.52 million and a PE ratio of 50.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.88.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

