Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Infosys were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

