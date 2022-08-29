Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $36.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

