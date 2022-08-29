Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,288,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 377.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $60.96 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

