Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 531,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,191,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 641,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138,107 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

