Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.64 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

