Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,683 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

