Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Greif were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

