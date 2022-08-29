Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 228 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $187.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

