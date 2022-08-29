Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,604 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,822.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GDV opened at $21.86 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

