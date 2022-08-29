Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 30.4% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

