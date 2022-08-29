Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,306 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Noah by 905.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Noah by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOAH opened at $18.82 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

